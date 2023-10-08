Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Oct. 7-14 is National Wildlife Refuge Week. The Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge kicked the week off with a Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island Sunday afternoon.

At the Ohio River Islands refuge, participants could opt to run, walk, cycle, or paddle in a kayak for the 5K.

The event was hosted by the Friends of the Ohio River Island National Wildlife Refuge. Additional support from the refuge itself, the Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Saint Marys.

Friends of the Ohio River Islands Refuge President Mark Krivchenia said the support and encouragement of the local community meant a lot. “I think what we wanted to do, because Middle Island is one of the few islands you can drive on to, we wanted to connect both the refuge with the community that it’s right next to,” Krivchenia said.

Walk for the Wild is a national event involving refuges in 26 states that aims to raise funds and awareness for national wildlife refuges.

