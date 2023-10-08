Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge hosts Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island

Oct. 7-14 is National Wildlife Refuge Week.
Oct. 7-14 is National Wildlife Refuge Week.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Oct. 7-14 is National Wildlife Refuge Week. The Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge kicked the week off with a Walk for the Wild 5K on Middle Island Sunday afternoon.

At the Ohio River Islands refuge, participants could opt to run, walk, cycle, or paddle in a kayak for the 5K.

The event was hosted by the Friends of the Ohio River Island National Wildlife Refuge. Additional support from the refuge itself, the Pleasants County Parks and Recreation Department, and the City of Saint Marys.

Friends of the Ohio River Islands Refuge President Mark Krivchenia said the support and encouragement of the local community meant a lot. “I think what we wanted to do, because Middle Island is one of the few islands you can drive on to, we wanted to connect both the refuge with the community that it’s right next to,” Krivchenia said.

Walk for the Wild is a national event involving refuges in 26 states that aims to raise funds and awareness for national wildlife refuges.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Crash occurred between train and truck
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Supporters at the meeting expressed that behavioral health expansion may not be a perfect...
Residents voice concern, support for potential behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing
Michael A. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Michael A.

Latest News

Jillian's Legacy hosts annual car show and heart walk
Annual Jillian’s Legacy Car Show and Heart Walk
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions
Marietta Municipal Court Judge candidates share their positions
A Civil War Reenactment will take place Sunday on the final day of Pioneer Days.
20th annual Pioneer Days returns to Elizabeth
Fire Prevention week runs from October 8th through October 14th.
Fire prevention parade lights up Williamstown and Marietta