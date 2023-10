PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Riley Shockey is a senior defender for Parkersburg South girls soccer.

She has been a key piece on a Patriots team that has enjoyed a terrific season with a 12-2-1 record.

On this WTAP Sports Toss Around, Riley talks about how she started playing soccer, her team’s morale, how much she’s improved as a player and more.

