Athens preserve inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Lindy Roosenburg Preserve of Athens Conservancy joined the Old-Growth Forest Network.

The Lindy Roosenburg Preserve is a 71-acre forest that ranges in age from 40 years to 120 years. The forest contains two areas, totaling 18 acres, that qualify as old growth.

The Preserve was created in 2022 in memory of Selinde Roosenburg.

The Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) connects people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests.

The Lindy Roosenburg Preserve was added to the Old-Growth Forest Network on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

The forest includes 1.5 miles of hiking trails and is filled with native plants.

