Blake, Samuel N.

Samuel N. Blake, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday October 6, 2023 at WVU Medicine.

He was born in Frametown, WV a son of the late John D. and Beatrice (Frame) Blake. He retired from GE Plastics and was a member of Lauckport Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Helen (Pierson) Blake; three children T Neal Blake (Judy) of Williamstown, Douglas L. Blake (Teresa) of Mineral Wells, WV, and Debbie L. Walls of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Steve Conley officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.