Blake, Samuel N.

Samuel N. Blake, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday October 6, 2023 at WVU Medicine.
Samuel N. Blake, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday October 6, 2023 at WVU Medicine.(Phyllis Smith | Leavitt Funeral Home)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Samuel N. Blake, 89, of Parkersburg, WV died Friday October 6, 2023 at WVU Medicine. 

He was born in Frametown, WV a son of the late John D. and Beatrice (Frame) Blake. He retired from GE Plastics and was a member of Lauckport Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years Helen (Pierson) Blake; three children T Neal Blake (Judy) of Williamstown, Douglas L. Blake (Teresa) of Mineral Wells, WV, and Debbie L. Walls of Parkersburg; nine grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Steve Conley officiating. 

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.  Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital
Train and semi-truck crashed Friday morning
Crash occurred between train and truck
Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Supporters at the meeting expressed that behavioral health expansion may not be a perfect...
Residents voice concern, support for potential behavioral health services at St. Joseph Landing
Michael A. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Michael A.

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kelly, Jewel Ann Ranea
Elizabeth Ann Johnson McClead
Obituary: McClead, Elizabeth Ann Johnson
Brigida (Navarro) Sanchez
Obituary: Sanchez, Brigida (Navarro)
Jarrett “Jerry” Basil Rose
Obituary: Rose, Jarrett “Jerry” Basil