Blueprints foster care partners with BHS students

Blueprints and BHS students partner to give care packages to foster children(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blueprints of Parkersburg has partnered with students from Belpre High School (BHS) as a way to show support to foster kids in the area.

Blueprints is a foster care agency that helps to find homes for children in the community. It also provides a number of tools for foster parents.

Together, with the students from Belpre, they have opened a wish account on Amazon as a way to provide care packages for foster kids. They are putting together treat bags with small toys and gifts that celebrate the Halloween season.

One of Blueprint’s home finders, Emily Tannous, discussed this partnership.

“Belpre High School reached out to our office and said they wanted to do some kind of community service project. They have decided to take donations and create Halloween bags for some of the foster children that we have in care here in Wood County,” said Tannous.

Donations will be taken through Oct. 21st. To find out more about how you can support this effort between Blueprints and BHS students, email BHS teacher Jen Wells bc_jwells@belpre.k12.oh.us or call Blueprints at (304) 422-3159.

