Group celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Laura Serna-Maytorena
Laura Serna-Maytorena(Alexander King)
By Alexander King
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Members of the Honoring Indigenous People (HIP) Team met in Marietta today to promote Indigenous Peoples Day in front of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta. Other community members with indigenous heritage joined them to show their support. The community at large was also welcomed to stop along the sidewalk and learn more about indigenous history.

While HIP’s main goal is to spread awareness about the area’s indigenous history, they also seek to help tribes that are not recognized by the federal government gain that recognition.

Hoping to continue this celebration for years to come, HIP member Laura Serna-Maytorena said that indigenous history is important to this region.

“We’d love to have lots of people come down and learn about the (indigenous) history here in Marietta and about their own connections to it,” she said.

Those who would like to join HIP’s efforts or find out more about indigenous history can reach out to Ami Rush at (740) 706-0362.

