Meigs Co. Women in Business Conference to be held on Oct. 27!

The free event will be held at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport, Ohio.
By Andrew Noll
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEIGS CO., Ohio (WTAP) - The Meigs County Women in Business Conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, October 27.

The event will be hosted by the Meigs Co. Chamber of Commerce, Ohio Means Jobs Meigs County, and the Blakeslee Center!

The event is free and will be held at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport, Ohio.

The event will have five speakers including, Carleen Dotson, Bryn Stepp, Jenny Stotts, Michelle Kucera-Jewell, and Kelly Gordon.

The event is being put on to help women in the community learn how to start their own businesses or for women who may own businesses already, learn more on how to further the business and find new opportunities for your business!

The event is also being held to celebrate the women in the community for all the great and hard work they do within their community.

To hear more about the event, watch the video at the top of the article!

