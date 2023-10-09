Movement Monday with Stacy! This week focuses on biceps and triceps!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout focuses on biceps and triceps!

For these movements you will need weights. If you don’t have weights you can use canned food, water bottles, or nothing at all! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Uppercuts- 20 seconds. Start in the “athletic position.” This includes slightly bent knees. Do upward punches across your body, alternating your arms.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Tricep punchouts- 20 seconds. In athletic position, place your hands at heart level. Extent/punch out to create a “T” with your arms. Bring them back in. Repeat.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Curlups 20 seconds. First, do a bicep curl. Then, with your palms still facing in, continue to push your hands up above your head.

Rest - 20 seconds

Skull Crushers - Start with your hands straight above your head. Bend at the elbows and bring the weights behind your head. Keep your elbows in.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

