North Star: The voice of children in the M.O.V.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In part one of this five-part series, we took an in-depth look at the issue of child abuse and neglect in Wood County.

CPS, law enforcement, the prosecutor’s office, and child advocacy centers work together on these cases involving children.

The way the children in cases are interviewed have changed over the years.

Focusing solely on the child, child advocacy centers are the forefront in working with children and their families, stepping into the mix and becoming the glue that connects all the agencies together.

Of the 22 CAC’s in West Virginia, North Star is the largest, serving five counties. It’s headquartered in Parkersburg, WV.

In part two of this five-part series, Alexa Griffey takes an closer look at the unique role North Star plays in the investigation of these child crime cases.

Greg Collins, the executive director for North Star Child Advocacy Center, said one of their jobs is to help children speak their truth.

“And a child speaks the truth. That’s what they do. They don’t know any better. And we give them the platform, the opportunity, the understanding to do it and we don’t put words in their mouth. And I think that’s the biggest misconception,” explained Greg Collins.

According to the office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, child advocacy centers coordinate the investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases.

CAC’s a safe place for children to tell their story once.

Abby Pifer, a forensic interviewer and family advocate, explained the importance of these centers.

“Here I think the center is important because it is centered around the child, so the child gets to come here to a building that’s safe. It’s bright, it’s colorful, it’s trauma sensitive and everything is about them. They can just come to one place instead of having to go to multiple places and tell their story over and over and over again, which can re-traumatize them, and that’s what we want to avoid doing. We want to make sure that from the moment they stepped in this door, we’re helping them heal from this forward and they can’t do that if they’re having to relive it over and over again.”

North Star has many different services they offer to the child and their family, including mental health services, any kind of therapy, and medical.

“... there’s only three other centers in the state that offer in-house medical. There are hospital-based centers which have their own pediatric doctors assigned to their center, and that operates totally different than what we are,” said Collins.

North Star isn’t a “walk-in facility”, for a case to go to them, it needs to come from CPS or Law enforcement and be in the investigative phase, according to Collins.

He says it’s important for the interviewers to be neutral and non-biased.

“We purposely keep the forensic interviewer from finding out too much about this child’s family and this child’s life because we don’t want them biased when you’re questioning.”

Aby Pfifer explained her process when interviewing a child.

“So what I’m doing is first I’m trying to put myself in their shoes. How are they feeling about being here? I’m trying to put myself in their parents’ shoes because I’m a parent myself, so. I want to treat these kids how I would want another adult to treat my child if they were in the same situation.”

Having professional forensic interviewers is important because they know how to talk with kids in the right way, leading to more information being disclosed, according to Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard.

“North Star is also set up aesthetically for the kids, instead of bringing them into a police facility, they’re in more of an atmosphere that makes them more comfortable. We’re finding out that we’re getting a lot more information out of the children doing that then the old way we did it.”

Wood County Prosecutor, Pat Lefebure, said the trained interviewers at North Star are invaluable.

“You know the trained interviewers from the North Star center are invaluable to us, because all children will go to that center to have their interviews done. They are not done by the detectives or anybody like that. So, having them and having that the facility has just... it’s increased our ability to better prosecute and to better evaluate these cases. They undergo a lot of specific training, and they do a wonderful job at that. "

While North Star plays a unique and necessary role in these investigations, Collins says it takes all the agencies working together to successfully help the children.

“....There’s a lot of good comes out of these interviews and our interviews are as good as the investigators on the other side of the wall... who are watching this and paying attention and go, “I’m picking up on something. Let’s get back and cover this in a different way,” and give we’re not investigators... our staff are not investigators. We need your expertise. That’s where the team. The team that protects these kids and our valley is so crucial because it’s really a meeting of the minds around one purpose... and it’s that child.”

