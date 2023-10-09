Obituary: Jones, Barbara Y. “Barbie”

Barbara Y. “Barbie” Jones, 88, of Vienna, WV passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at her residence.

She was born August 10, 1935, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Lee and Marie Watson Young. Barbie had previously worked at Mt. State Steel and Corning Glass and was co-owner of Parkersburg Pattern, with her husband Ted, for over 20 years. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, Elizabeth United Methodist Church, Conway United Methodist Church in Florida and Lubeck Community Baptist Church. She loved serving others and was an active member of the Parkersburg Women’s Club.

Being an only child, Barbie told everyone that she prayed constantly for a big family. The following is an example that proves prayer works.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Fred E. “Ted” Jones; children, Pam Clevenger (Dan) and their children, Aimee Morrison and Julie Davis (Eric), Terry Crislip (Pam) and their children, Chad Crislip (Mandy) and Bryan Crislip (Cheyanne), and Joe Crislip (Diana) and their children, Meredith Stewart (Derek)

and Allison McMurray (Josh); son-in-law, Mike Ayers and his children, Kyle Ayers and Kayla Ayers (Kara); special daughter, Phyllis Davis – Moore; step-children, Todd Jones (Cheryl) and their children, Christopher Jones (Shelly) and Amanda Brasington (Jamie), Betsy Utt (Scott) and their children, Danielle Brookover (Josh), Elizabeth Horton (Marlene Masalko), Rebekah Neff (Krys), and Vanassa Utt (Mark Harris) and many great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Luann Ayers.

Services will be held 11:00 am Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, South Parkersburg with Pastor Mark Houser officiating. Interment will follow at the K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lu-Ve Foundation, P.O. Box 1762 Parkersburg, WV 26102 in memory of Barbie.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jones family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.