Obituary: McIntyre, Janet Dall Riggs

Under the loving care of her family, Janet Dall Riggs McIntyre passed away peacefully at home on October 8, 2023. Born in Calhoun County, she was the daughter of the late William and Fannie Campbell Riggs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Buddy Harris; her siblings Henry Riggs, Donald Riggs, Verlin Riggs, William Riggs and Garnet Riggs.

She was a 1960 graduate of Calhoun County High School and received an associate degree working as a nursing assistant for 9 ½ years and was a police officer in Parkersburg, WV, for 8 ½ years. A Baptist by faith, she loved going to yard sales, traveling and quilting.

She is survived by her husband Jim McIntyre; children Mark Charles (Kristi) Harris, Jim (Deidra) McIntyre, Rose McIntyre, Christie McIntyre and Nancy Kirby; grandchildren Shelly Harris, Brittany Harris, Clayton McIntyre, Wade McIntyre, Ashley Moore and Serenity “Punkin” Kirby; several great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 15, 2023, from 11:00am to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, with funeral services to follow at 1:00pm. Interment will be at Bryner Chapel, off Joker-Hur Road, Calhoun County, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the McIntyre family with arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.