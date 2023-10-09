Obituary: Peplin, Bernice Lora Marie (Bunny)

Bernice Lora Marie (Bunny) Peplin, age 96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Selby Hospital in Marietta, OH.

Bunny was born in Evansville, Wyoming on April 25, 1927 to Hattie Fogel Solwold and Bernard Martin Solwold. Bunny was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon “Bud” Peplin and her brother, Maynard Solwold. She is survived by her five children, Pam (Dave) Richardson, of Marietta, OH, John Peplin, of Marietta, OH, Candace (Chip) Schwab, of Marietta, OH, Scott (Donna) Peplin, of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Todd (Candy) Peplin, of Redmond OR, her 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She is also survived by her three siblings, Gene Solwold, Donald Solwold and Muriel Wentz.

Bunny grew up in Hawley, Minnesota. While in high school she was a member of the band and the debate club. Bunny met Bud while working in Minneapolis and they were married on October 15, 1949. Bunny’s life was one big adventure. She shared these adventures with Bud for 63 years. They lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois and on Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota before moving to Westchester County, New York in the early 1960s. For 26 years Bunny was a successful real estate agent for the Houlihan/Lawrence Group where she achieved the million dollar round table award each year.

In the late 1980s they moved to Morgantown, West Virginia where they spent half of the year at their home on Cheat Lake and the other half at their home on Luquillo Beach in Puerto Rico. While living in Morgantown she was a member of St Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Bunny loved to travel, work in her flower gardens and entertain her family and friends. But she was never happier than when she was at the beach in the sunshine.

At a later date, the family will have a private inurnment service at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Pruntytown, WV where Bunny will be laid to rest next to Bud.

The family would like to thank the caring nurses and staff at the Pines in Marietta and at Selby Hospital. A very special thank you to Dr Michelle Caldwell and Dr. John Ward for their kindness and guidance.

