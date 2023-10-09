Obituary: Satterfield, Rev. Leonard J.

Rev. Leonard J. Satterfield, 79, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at WVU Medicine, Camden Clark, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Leonard was born October 11, 1943, in Pennsboro, WV a son of the late Ted J. and Mary “Teddy” (Jones) Satterfield. Over the years, Leonard worked in the timber industry, construction industry, and worked as a carpenter but most of all, Leonard was proud to serve as a Reverend. He loved the Lord and would share that with all he would come in contact with. He loved preaching, playing his guitar, and singing. He also loved his family very much. He was a member of the Pike Church of God and was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by his loving wife, Delores (Dodd) Satterfield; his children, Sherry DeMoss (Les) of Pennsboro, WV; John Satterfield (Tammy) of West Union, WV; Steve Satterfield (Christina) of Tylertown , MS; grandchildren, Hanna DeMoss (Cory Leggett); Christopher Satterfield (Holly); Cierra Satterfield; Kyle Satterfield; Kamryn Satterfield; Zoee Satterfield; Amber Satterfield; Timmy Shepherd (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Harlow, Luke, Jennings, Tanner, and Paislee; sisters, Mary Williams (Roger) of Ellenboro, WV and Sue Ross of Pennsboro, WV, along with nephew, Tim Ross (Jodi).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy (Satterfield) Shepherd; infant daughter, Anna Nicole; and his siblings, Lennie Satterfield, Eunice Satterfield, Larry Satterfield, and infant brothers, Howard Lee and Samuel Ted Satterfield.

Funeral services will be Thursday, 1pm, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Rev. Ruford Abner officiating. Burial will follow in the EUB Cemetery in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

