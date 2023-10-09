Obituary: Sonagere, Robert A.

Robert A. Sonagere age 74, of Caldwell, OH passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at his home. He was born October 24, 1948 in Salem, OH a son of the late Mario and Betty Morrow Sonagere.

He served and protected his country in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Robert will be remembered as an outdoorsman as he could often be found gardening, hunting, or fishing in his free time. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children Scott Romigh of Berlin Center, OH, Robert M. (Heather) Sonagere of Caldwell, Thad Sonagere and Tony Sonagere both of Boston, MA, and Kristin Sonagere of Caldwell, OH; 2 grandchildren Tyrion, Zac and Macey; siblings Tony Sonagere, Teresa (John) Snyder, and Tina (Lee) Eyrich. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with no additional funeral services held at this time. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Robert by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.