Referee shortage is starting to see a slight increase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For years the MOV has seen a referee shortage that has impacted sports from football to volleyball.

However, this problem hasn’t just been local it has stretched across America and towns across the country have been feeling it.

“I think a couple things come in to play and number one is the time factor. It is a commitment if you want to be an official and you want to be somewhat decent at it, it is a commitment,” said President of the Ohio/ West Virginia Referees Association, Rex Foster.

But in the MOV recently Foster says he has seen a slight increase since they made changes to better accommodate peoples schedule.

“Thanks to a lot of work and changes that were made to how you become an official. It’s an online course that people can take, you sign up for it and you take 15 hours of class and you can do it at your own leisure,” Foster said.

If you are interested in becoming a referee you can call or text, (304) 834-0272.

