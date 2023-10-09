Referee shortage is starting to see a slight increase

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For years the MOV has seen a referee shortage that has impacted sports from football to volleyball.

However, this problem hasn’t just been local it has stretched across America and towns across the country have been feeling it.

“I think a couple things come in to play and number one is the time factor. It is a commitment if you want to be an official and you want to be somewhat decent at it, it is a commitment,” said President of the Ohio/ West Virginia Referees Association, Rex Foster.

But in the MOV recently Foster says he has seen a slight increase since they made changes to better accommodate peoples schedule.

“Thanks to a lot of work and changes that were made to how you become an official. It’s an online course that people can take, you sign up for it and you take 15 hours of class and you can do it at your own leisure,” Foster said.

If you are interested in becoming a referee you can call or text, (304) 834-0272.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gretchen Fleming's story will be featured on an episode of Disappeared.
Gretchen Fleming’s story will be featured on Investigation Discovery show
Michael A. Parsons
Obituary: Parsons, Michael A.
Collision with police cruiser sends two to the hospital
Elizabeth Ann Johnson McClead
Obituary: McClead, Elizabeth Ann Johnson
Lowell, Ohio hosted its 47th Annual Octoberfest
Lowell, Ohio Hosts 47th Annual Octoberfest

Latest News

Blueprints and BHS students partner to give care packages to foster children
Blueprints foster care partners with BHS students
Preparing your heating system for the colder months
Preparing your heating system for colder months
Laura Serna-Maytorena
Group celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Latrobe Street Mission
Shelter Manager brings together nonprofit community