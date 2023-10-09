Shelter Manager brings together nonprofit community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With just a simple app the Mid-Ohio Valley nonprofits will be brought together to make each other and the community better.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Resource Sharing database on Microsoft Teams is going to be used to unite all local nonprofits in one place to share resources with each other. The app has already been used between to nonprofits that will provide socks to those that they serve.

“There is different channels in it and within those channels that we can put job fairs and recovery events that would help the people we serve,” said Shelter Manager, Anna Dobbins.

At the end of the day Dobbins says she created the server in order to make the community a better, more efficient community to all involved.

“My end goal is instead of 50 different non-profits pulling resources that we don’t need from our community. Instead of sharing as non-profits what we have we could serve our community that we have, our clients so much better,” Dobbins said.

If you are a nonprofit interested in joining the server you can email: annalatrobestreet@outlook.com or visit Anna Dobbins on Facebook.

“It can do great things for the community and great things for the clients.”

