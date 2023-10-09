Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department 5K Challenge

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department held its fifth annual 5K Run and Firefighter Challenge Walk the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7.

As the title of the event suggested, it was not a typical 5K run. Those who paid the registration fee were able to walk or run, while the firefighters hit the road in full gear, even carrying their oxygen tanks as added weight.

22 people signed up and participated in the event, raising $500 dollars for the Tuppers Plains Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteers with other nearby departments showed up to support their fellow firefighters.

Tuppers Plains Volunteer Firefighter Collette Johnson shared how the event helps the department and described what it was like to participate in full gear.

“It’s to help raise funds for our fire department. I have participated in all of the runs and in full gear. It is challenging with all of that gear on, and I just walk the course. I don’t run. There are a couple of folks I’ve seen running in gear,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, an administrative oversight caused their levy to be left off a previous Orange Township ballot. She is hopeful the levy will pass on the township’s upcoming November ballot.

