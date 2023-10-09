Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A Wood County man was arrested after a traffic stop.

A deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a car commit multiple traffic violations. The deputy then pulled the vehicle over.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the front-seat passenger in the car was identified as Mark Ramsey. Ramsey had an active arrest warrant for violation of parole.

Ramsey was removed from the car and detained. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy then searched the car and found more than 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 60 grams of suspected heroin where Ramsey was sitting.

In addition to the warrant, Ramsey was arrested for two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The arrest occurred on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

