WVU Parkersburg Foundation receives donation to support agriculture.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The WVU Parkersburg Foundation will receive a donation from Jay-Bee Oil.

The $200,000 donation will be made over a four-year period to support the Riverhawk Farm and grow agriculture in the MOV.

Jay-Bee Oil & Gas Inc., out of Ritchie County, has been operating in W.Va. since 1982. It is a family-owned business that produces oil and gas resources.

The donation was announced on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

The donation will help provide students with top-tier educational opportunities through The Riverhawk Farm, according to WVUP.

WVUP Agriculture Director John Riggs said the funding will be put toward agricultural infrastructure development and innovation at The Riverhawk Farm. “For example, a portion of the $200,000 will be used to develop a beekeeping and honey processing facility, the completion of this project is set for Fall 2024,” said Riggs. “We will also be utilizing funding to develop livestock facilities and offer scholarship opportunities to students.”

