General election early voting starts this week in Ohio

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election in Ohio and early voting starts on Oct. 11.

Washington County residents can register at the Board of Elections until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

You’ll be able to vote early in-person at the Washington County Board of Elections Monday through Friday up to Nov. 3 and on the Saturday and Sunday prior to election day.

You can also request a mail-in absentee ballot at the Board of Elections website.

Dates Times Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Friday, October 13, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday, October 16, 2023 – Friday, October 20, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday, October 23, 2023 – Friday, October 27, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday, October 30, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023 7:30 am to 8:30 pm Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Friday, November 3, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm Saturday, November 4, 2023 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Sunday, November 5, 2023 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

