General election early voting starts this week in Ohio

Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election in Ohio and early voting starts on Oct. 11.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election in Ohio and early voting starts on Oct. 11.
Washington County residents can register at the Board of Elections until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
You’ll be able to vote early in-person at the Washington County Board of Elections Monday through Friday up to Nov. 3 and on the Saturday and Sunday prior to election day.
You can also request a mail-in absentee ballot at the Board of Elections website.
|Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Friday, October 13, 2023
|8:00 am to 5:00 pm
|Monday, October 16, 2023 – Friday, October 20, 2023
|8:00 am to 5:00 pm
|Monday, October 23, 2023 – Friday, October 27, 2023
|8:00 am to 5:00 pm
|Monday, October 30, 2023
|7:30 am to 7:30 pm
|Tuesday, October 31, 2023
|7:30 am to 8:30 pm
|Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Friday, November 3, 2023
|7:30 am to 7:30 pm
|Saturday, November 4, 2023
|8:00 am to 4:00 pm
|Sunday, November 5, 2023
|1:00 pm to 5:00 pm
