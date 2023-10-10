General election early voting starts this week in Ohio

Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election in Ohio and early voting starts on Oct. 11.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Oct. 10 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 7 general election in Ohio and early voting starts on Oct. 11.

Washington County residents can register at the Board of Elections until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

You’ll be able to vote early in-person at the Washington County Board of Elections Monday through Friday up to Nov. 3 and on the Saturday and Sunday prior to election day.

You can also request a mail-in absentee ballot at the Board of Elections website.

DatesTimes
Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Friday, October 13, 20238:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, October 16, 2023 – Friday, October 20, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, October 23, 2023 – Friday, October 27, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, October 30, 20237:30 am to 7:30 pm
Tuesday, October 31, 20237:30 am to 8:30 pm
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Friday, November 3, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 4, 2023 8:00 am to 4:00 pm
Sunday, November 5, 2023 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

