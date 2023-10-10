Health Check: What is sport induced sudden cardiac arrest and how can student athletes prevent themselves from suffering it

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sport induced sudden cardiac arrest has been a major topic in sports over the last year with athletes such as Damar Hamlin and Bronny James suffering from it.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is a sudden loss of heart function.

It is caused by a problem in the heart’s electrical system. The heart beats dangerously fast or stops beating and fails to pump blood to the rest of the body.

This is a medical emergency and can progress quickly to sudden cardiac death (SCD).

If you suspect someone is in sudden cardiac arrest, call 911 and start CPR right away.

Check out the video at the top of the article to learn more about this and how to prevent it from happening to yourself from Dr. Seth O’Neal with WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

