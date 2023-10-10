Obituary: Casto, Ronald Lynn

Ronald Lynn Casto, 84, of Ellenboro, WV died Oct. 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Dec. 2, 1938, at Ellenboro, WV, the son of the late Loy George and Erma Virginia Smith Casto. Ronald was employed by Casto Glass, Ellenboro as a glass decorator. He enjoyed farming, putting up hay and going for drives with his wife and dog Boy.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Gayla Sue Gregg Casto; children, David Casto (Trudy) of Newport, OH, Elisa Baldwin (Brent) of Watertown, TN, Matthew Casto (Angie) of Lebanon, TN, Melissa Jones (Duane) of Harrisville and Jason Seese (Lorraine) of Pennsboro; brothers in law, Roger Gregg and Johnny Gregg; sisters in law, Kathy Gregg and Randa Gregg; grandchildren, Joe White, Alicia Hashman, Anna Baldwin, Maggie Baldwin, Jack Baldwin, Sophie Casto, William Casto, Nathaniel Jones, David Jones, Brenna Barker, Nevaeh Seese, Emma Jones, Kennedi Jones and Mariah Smith; three great-grandchildren and his dog Boy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and father and mother-in-law, Ed and Edwina Gregg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville with Pastors Joseph and Samuel Lambert officiating. Friends may visit at the funeral home, on Friday from 4:30-8 PM and 12-2 PM on Saturday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. Donations are preferred to Highland Community Church, PO Box 85, Ellenboro, WV 26346.

