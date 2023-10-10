Obituary: Davis, Robert Alan

Robert Alan Davis, 60, of Mineral Wells, WV went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2023, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born February 9, 1963, in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Roger and Iris Palmer Davis.

He worked for St. Joe’s ambulance service as a paramedic for 15 years, then he received his Bachelor of Nursing at Ohio University where he worked as a critical care nurse until he was no longer able.

Rob is survived by his wife Patsy Davis; a son, Christopher Davis (Megan); a daughter, Linsee Davis; a brother, Steve Davis (Debbie); a sister, Sherry Hayman; and friends, Charles and Grace Murray, Corinna, Christian, and Tina Blugel; and his oldest and best friend Roger Spencer (Kathy).

He is preceded in death by his brother Greg Davis.

His family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, in Vienna and Mountain View Care Center nurses and staff in Ripley for treating him with dignity, kindness, and compassion. A special thanks to Sara, Catilyn, Matt, and Tonya Curtis for their tender care when needed the most. They could not have asked for more.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to be assisting the family with a private memorial service.

