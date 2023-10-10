Obituary: Fleeman, Anna I

Anna I Fleeman, 96, passed away at 4:00 p.m. on October 7, 2023, at Westwood Place in Woodsfield.

She was born July 20, 1927, in Marietta to Norman and Goldie Elsie (Powers) Morris. Anna had been employed at the Wakefield Hotel and was a painter at the Pottery. She was a member of the Dalzell Church of Christ. Anna grew up in New Alexandria, Ohio, and always referred to that area as “Up Home”. She loved baking, garage sales, flower gardening, her cat, and spending time with her family.

On November 2, 1946, she married Floyd Robert “Bob” Fleeman who preceded her in death on December 24, 2008. Anna is survived by sons Robert Timothy “Tim” (Elizabeth Kay) Fleeman of Woodsfield, James G. “Jim” (Darlene Marie) Fleeman of Lower Salem, and Paul Samuel (Joann) Fleeman of Lower Salem. Also Surviving are 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by 3 sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Friday October 13th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow at Dalzell Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home beginning at 2 pm on Thursday with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

