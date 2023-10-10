Obituary: Green, Edward Earl

Edward Earl Green 98, of Marietta, OH., passed away Friday, October 6, 2023, at Lancaster House in Marietta, OH. He was born January 2, 1925, in Lewisville, OH., to the late Nova and Gladys Hendershot Green. Ed graduated from Stafford High School in 1943 and served in the U.S. Army in WWII in the Pacific. He worked at B.F. Goodrich for 38 years before retiring and was a member of the 6th and Washington Sts. Church of Christ. He is survived by nieces Susan (Andrew) Weber and Juanita Shaw, great nephews Michael (Macie), Matthew, and Mitchel Weber and Dominic Ionno, and a great niece Julia Ionno. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Arlene Green and a brother Gerald Green. A special thank you for their love, support and help to Vern and Myra Reich and Joe Crone. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at East Lawn Memorial Park in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 6th and Washington Sts. Church of Christ, 534 6th St., Marietta, OH., 45750. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

