Obituary: Hague, Gary W.

Beloved husband, father, and brother, Gary W. Hague, passed away on Sunday, October 8, 2023, after a long, hard-fought battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Covid. Gary was born August 31, 1943 in Mt. Ephraim, OH to Clarence W. and Marguerite E. McVicker Hague.

Gary worked at Marietta Silos, was a Noble Co. Sheriffs Deputy, and retired from Kardex. His second career was as a truck driver for Merchants 5 Star, Wards Recycling, and Marietta Transfer. Gary was a strong Christian man and a member of the Sixth and Washington Streets Church of Christ. He enjoyed working on his collection of classic Mopars, Cub Cadets, and John Deere tractors.

Gary is survived by his wife, Machell, whom he married on July 3, 1990. They have two surviving children, a son, Corrie, and a daughter, Casey, and two grandsons, Caiden and Cobi Hague. He is also survived by daughters, Vonda (Doug) Brown and their family, Rhonda, and Lisa and family; brother Randy (Elaine) and family; sister-in-law Beverly Hague and family; and special cousins Bradford, Terry, and David Hague and Wendell and Van Warner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Howard, sister, Marilyn Kirkbride, and unborn children.

Private family graveside services will be held in Caldwell, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to their local cancer center for gas cards for cancer treatment patients’ travel.

Gary, thank you for giving your “girls” a wonderful life filled with adventure and most of all, showing us how to live as a child of our Lord Jesus Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

