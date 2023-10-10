Obituary: McNemar, Harry E. “Butch”

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Harry E. “Butch” McNemar, 77 of Parkersburg went to be with his Lord, on October 10, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg the son of the late Harry O. and Geneva G. McNemar.

He was a member of the Heart of Worship Church where he served as  Assistant Sunday School Teacher, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee, and was a Delegate at conference.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances V. Reading, Mary E. Enoch, and Gracie A. Brown.  One brother, Reverend Willem Airson, and one niece, Anna Belle Brown.

Funeral services will be Friday at 1:00 P.m. at the Heart of Worship Church with Reverend Tim Henson officiating.  Burial will be in the Evergreen South Cemetery.  Visitation will be on Friday from 11:00 am until service time at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

