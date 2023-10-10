Obituary: Seevers, Judith A

Judith A Seevers, 70 of Marietta Oh., peacefully passed away October 9th, 2023 surrounded by family at Belpre Landings. She was born March 27th 1953 to parents Clyde R Dutton and Lois A Dutton. She is survived by Daughter Debbie (Donnie) Travis of Macksburg, Oh.,. Granddaughter Brandi (Chris) Bias of Marietta, Oh., Great Grandchildren; Kason Devore, Kennedy, Zoe and Braylen Bias all of Marietta Oh. She is also survived by her brother Ivan R Dutton of Marietta Oh., and several cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles. She was a member of the VFW Post # 5108 Womens Auxiliary. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her wishes were to have a celebration of life at a later date. A sincere thank you to all the staff at Belpre Landings and Amedysis Hospice for all the wonderful care she received. You will always be loved momma/mawmaw. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

