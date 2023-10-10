Obituary: Shriver, Marlene Ellen “WeeWee”

Marlene Ellen “WeeWee” Shriver, 57, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 9, 2023, after a hard and courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Parkersburg to Grace Ellen Small and the late Richard Dean Small on March 20, 1966.

She is a 1984 graduate from Parkersburg South High School and continued on to work for TSA security at the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport for 19 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing and playing country and gospel music, sight-seeing, reading her bible, camping and fishing, and helping others. She had been a member of Bethel Baptist and Sarepta Baptist Churches.

In addition to her mother, Marlene is survived by her loving husband, John Shriver, of 39 years; two sons, Joshua Shriver (Aimee) of Ripley and Andrew Shriver (Rachael) of Parkersburg; five siblings, Michael Small (Judy) of Parkersburg, Mark Small of Belleville, Arlene Young of Mineral Wells, Marvin Small (Lisa) of Mineral Wells, and Stanley Small (Terease) of Belleville; five grandchildren, Nora Shriver, Christopher Salyers, and Nathan Sams all of Parkersburg, and Evan Shriver and Owen Shriver of Ripley; Brother-In-Law and Sister-In-Law Dan and Tammy Holbert; and several nieces, nephews, and other family.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Tom and Dot Shriver.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller and Pastor Aaron Marvel Officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Friday, October 13, 2023, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Kelli Cawley, MD, Marcia McCollough, NP, and Marietta Memorial Health System for their compassion and care for Marlene.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Shriver family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.