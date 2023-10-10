Obituary: Spencer, Adith Aleen

Under the loving care of her family, Adith Aleen Spencer passed away peacefully at home on October 10, 2023. Born in Wirt County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Marjorie Hickman Copen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Scott Spencer and her brother Charles “Bud” Copen.

She was a 1954 graduate from Wirt County High School and a graduate of Glenville State College with a degree in elementary education, teaching at Wirt County Primary School for 30+ years. Mrs. Spencer was a 50+ year member of Wirt Chapter #113 Order of Eastern Star; a past Worthy Matron; a past Grand Adah and WV’s Grand Chapter Representative to Mississippi. She traveled extensively with her husband Duane, mother-in-law Loise Spencer and close friend Ruth Gibson to OES chapters located in West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoyed genealogy and was always trying to figure out if a new acquaintance was related and picnics with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Duane Spencer; children Christie and Steve Spencer; grandchildren Jessica Anne (Eil) Clark, Amber Dawn (Jacob Yeater) Spencer, Indigo Barron-Spencer, Augusta Barron (Justin Hughs) Spencer, Crimson Barron-Remaley; great-grandchildren Skylar, Danika, Kora, Hans, Choice – John Duane; siblings Ann Harris and Roy Copen (Donna)and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

According to her wishes she will be cremated and no service at this time. The family will be having a Celebration of Life on a later date. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Spencer family.

