Obituary: Uppole, Timothy Alan

Timothy Alan Uppole, 65 of Marietta passed away on September 21, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital He was born in Marietta on September 14, 1958, to Dorotha Hurst Uppole and Harold Uppole.

He had one younger brother, Samuel Ross Uppole. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

The family wishes to thank Chaplain Kent Hall for his care and support to Tim in his final months. Those wishing to memorialize Tim should send a contribution in his name to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mount Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home has assisted the family with the arrangements for cremation. There are no plans for a public service at this time

