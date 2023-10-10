Obituary: Wildman, Eleanor “Ellie”

Eleanor "Ellie" Wildman
Eleanor "Ellie" Wildman(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Eleanor “Ellie” Wildman, 90, passed away October 7, 2023, after a long illness surrounded by family.

She was born July 12, 1933 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethyl Dye.Ellie had strong work ethics and loved her jobs. She enjoyed all her coworkers and often shared stories about their lives and the daily antics of the work place. She never met a stranger, was very witty and outspoken.

She is survived by her daughter Joanna Haynes and son David Wildman. Four grandchildren Justin Wildman, Bobbee Haynes, Destiny Wildman and Josh Wildman. Her great grandchildren are Riley, Arabella and Annaleigh. “Bird” was her treasured pet and constant companion.

She requested no services.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Ramsey
Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes
Amy F. Neff
Obituary: Neff, Amy F.
Obituary: McIntyre, Janet Dall Riggs
Robert A. Sonagere
Obituary: Sonagere, Robert A.
Rev. Leonard J. Satterfield
Obituary: Satterfield, Rev. Leonard J.

Latest News

Obituary: Uppole, Timothy Alan
Obituary: McNemar, Harry E. “Butch”
Obituary: Spencer, Adith Aleen
Ronald Lynn Casto
Obituary: Casto, Ronald Lynn
Gary W. Hague
Obituary: Hague, Gary W.