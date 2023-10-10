Obituary: Wildman, Eleanor “Ellie”

Eleanor “Ellie” Wildman, 90, passed away October 7, 2023, after a long illness surrounded by family.

She was born July 12, 1933 in Parkersburg and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ethyl Dye.Ellie had strong work ethics and loved her jobs. She enjoyed all her coworkers and often shared stories about their lives and the daily antics of the work place. She never met a stranger, was very witty and outspoken.

She is survived by her daughter Joanna Haynes and son David Wildman. Four grandchildren Justin Wildman, Bobbee Haynes, Destiny Wildman and Josh Wildman. Her great grandchildren are Riley, Arabella and Annaleigh. “Bird” was her treasured pet and constant companion.

She requested no services.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

