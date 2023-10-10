Proposed service at St. Joseph Landing concerns residents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Saint Joseph Landing in Parkersburg is considering the possibility of opening its doors to behavioral health services.

A public meeting at the facility on Friday, Oct. 6 revealed that some community members are concerned about the prospect. Given the broad context of the term behavioral health, they are uncertain of how this proposed new entry at Saint Joseph Landing will affect the surrounding area.

Property manager Jonathan Defibaugh said that the public meeting was arranged after people began expressing their concerns online. He said that the point of the meeting was for the community to help Saint Joseph Landing establish a standard for this proposed new service.

“I believe that a Letter of Intent was submitted to the state to see if there was a need for behavioral health in this area. Growing up here and trying to keep this building alive and keep it moving. (We are) just looking for new aspects of things we could delve into and hopefully promote and push that would be both beneficial to the area and also beneficial to keeping the building alive and growing,” said Defibaugh.

Substance abuse recovery, veterans claims, and an AIDS task force are among the services already at St. Joseph Landing, according to Defibaugh. He also stated that medical doctors, Workforce West Virginia, and DHHR occupy space there.

“Doing something behavioral health of any kind will help us to expand those other opportunities,” he said.

Those who would like to contact St. Joseph Landing can do so by emailing stjosephlanding@gmail.com or calling (304) 865-4500.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.