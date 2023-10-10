Speaking with Marietta’s mayoral candidates in the 2023 general election

MATRIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Incumbent Republican Mayor of Marietta Josh Schlicher is seeking reelection following his first term that began in 2020.

“It’s been a good four years,” Schlicher said. “Really looking forward to another four, and hopefully the public will give me their vote.”

Schlicher says he accomplished a lot in his first term. “Updated policies for the first time in thirty years that that had been done. Consolidated smaller departments into the Marietta Public Works Department. Came out with the All-Out Roll-out program, which was to tackle or try to tackle as much work in neighborhoods.”

Schlicher also helped bring in millions in additional grant funding for the city. He said some projects have started since he took office he’d like to see through in a second term. “Right now, there’s three major projects, private developments, in the works in Marietta, about $40 million worth,” Schlicher said. “So, my goal is to see those take shape here in the next couple years. Those are big projects.”

Schlicher’s main opponent, independent Anne Labes, is a newcomer to politics, but she believes local politics have a lot of value. “I don’t have political aspirations or ambitions, you know, this is my first foray into politics,” Labes said. “But I believe you can change people’s lives on a day-to-day basis and change how people feel in their communities and how they feel treated on a local and municipal level.”

Labes said one priority for her is increasing transparency in local government. “You shouldn’t feel when you are making a public records request that you’re asking for the nuclear codes,” Labes said. “There should be a very simplified process, there should be a dedicated public records custodian, and you should be able to find a plethora of information available online.”

Labes said she also wants to address what she sees as a concern downward trend in the population of Marietta. “I believe we do that by how we present ourselves,” Labes said. “Are we a welcoming place? Are we a place where everybody feels welcome? Are we a place that champions inclusion and diversity? We don’t currently have a diversity and inclusion initiative at the city, or a diversity statement.”

Schlicher and Labes are joined in the mayoral race by Ari Gold, who’s running as a write in candidate.

The general election is set for Nov. 7.

The registration deadline is Oct.10, and early voting starts on Oct.11.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.