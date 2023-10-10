State Treasurer Riley Moore promotes Jumpstart Savings Program Contest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The contest could award up to $12,000 deposited in a savingw account to winners.

The program was started from Treasurer Riley Moore’s background in trade work.

“This came from my background as a welder. I started my career off as a welder and I wanted to start a program that can help other people that went into the trades and vocations. We have a program out there for college savings but we don’t have one, or didn’t previously, for folks in trades and vocations,” said Moore.

West Virginia is a state that prides itself for it’s blue collar work and passion and this program promotes the identity the state takes on.

“This is a blue collar state, we’ve always been a blue collar state and that is something that I am proud of and I think many people are proud of. But college isn’t for everybody and this is also an option that is just as viable if not more marketable right now than going to college,” he said.

To enter the contest you can visit the Jumpstart website by clicking here.

