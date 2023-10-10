WSCC awarded substantial federal grant funding

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The U.S. Department of Education awarded Washington State Community College (WSCC) with grant funding.

WSCC was awarded $2 million. The funds will be disbursed over the next five years, according to WSCC.

The Title III Grant is part of the Strengthening Institutions Program which helps enhance and bolster, academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. The grant will also expand WSCC’s capacity to serve low-income students.

Specifically, the grants will support the institution’s efforts to create new in-demand academic programs, update curriculum to align with industry needs, and expand workforce and career services for students.

“Investing in [students’] professional development will help us integrate career skills throughout our curriculum, which will enable us to close equity gaps and strengthen career advising and support services,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicky Wood.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.