WSCC awarded substantial federal grant funding

Washington State Community College
Washington State Community College(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The U.S. Department of Education awarded Washington State Community College (WSCC) with grant funding.

WSCC was awarded $2 million. The funds will be disbursed over the next five years, according to WSCC.

The Title III Grant is part of the Strengthening Institutions Program which helps enhance and bolster, academic quality, institutional management, and fiscal stability. The grant will also expand WSCC’s capacity to serve low-income students.

Specifically, the grants will support the institution’s efforts to create new in-demand academic programs, update curriculum to align with industry needs, and expand workforce and career services for students.

“Investing in [students’] professional development will help us integrate career skills throughout our curriculum, which will enable us to close equity gaps and strengthen career advising and support services,” said WSCC President Dr. Vicky Wood.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Ramsey
Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes
Amy F. Neff
Obituary: Neff, Amy F.
Obituary: McIntyre, Janet Dall Riggs
Robert A. Sonagere
Obituary: Sonagere, Robert A.
Rev. Leonard J. Satterfield
Obituary: Satterfield, Rev. Leonard J.

Latest News

Photo of Mary Lou Retton in 2004.
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado
Indiana man charged with child sex crimes in Wood County
Today's Spooktacular MOV was submitted by Justin Maze of Mineral Wells!
October 10th Spooktacular MOV
A deputy with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office witnessed a car commit multiple traffic...
Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes