W.Va. Attorney General hosts opioid roundtable in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, West Virginia Attorney General visited Parkersburg to host a round table on opioid issues in the state.

Morrisey spoke with local elected leaders, health officials, and members of the public about the latest updates on opioid settlement funds in the state.

The attorney general revealed that this Friday more information will likely become available about when opioid funds will be distributed to the state and to its cities and counties.

Morrisey said the billion plus dollars the state is getting, along with the West Virginia First Foundation that will determine how to spend most of it, could drastically improve the ability of the state to fight the opioid epidemic.

“This is something that hasn’t existed before,” Morrisey said. “A plan to attack the drug epidemic with resources. Let me say that again: a plan to attack the drug epidemic, finally, with resources.”

Others at the round table asked questions and shared their perspectives on the local impacts of the opioid epidemic.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure shared some thoughts on how preventative measures could help.

“In my opinion, we need to get into the the schools earlier and get to the kids earlier, before we get to the point where they’re presented with the opportunity to use this,” Lefebure said.

Morrisey agreed that education would have to be a crucial part of addressing the drug epidemic in the long term. “I think most people agree, you have to go after it holistically,” Morrisey said. “You have to go after the supply, the demand. You have to engage in education and prevention.”

Others at the round table discussed concerns with sober living homes in Parkersburg and the need to curb overdose deaths.

Among the local figures attending were Sheriff Rick Woodyard, Parkersburg Mayor Tom Joyce, Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, and Wood County Commission President Blair Couch.

