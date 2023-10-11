Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike

A Black Angus Bull was struck by a car after escaping from his owner.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Black Angus Bull was struck by a car after escaping from his owner.

Wood County Dispatch said they received a call at about 12:10 p.m. Wednesday for a car versus a bull on the 7800 block of Staunton Turnpike.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Turner said the driver of the car stuck the bull that was standing in the roadway.

The driver of the car was not injured but the bull had to be put down due to injuries he received.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office was the only agency that responded.

