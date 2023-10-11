Effects of auto strike on local shops

Dealerships are working together to make sure you have the part needed for your vehicle during the strike.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the United Auto Workers strike continues, automotive shops are looking to each other for parts.

The strike has been going on for almost a month, and Matheny Motors has been working with other shops to keep your cars running.

General Manager of Matheny Motors, Mick Ward, says they have a decent supply of items built up like breaks, rotors, etc. but that is not the case for all parts.

They sometimes need a little more time to get specialty parts.

“There have always been some special order parts that are a little harder to get, but right now we have been able to source those from other dealers’ inventories. So far it has been pretty good with dealers sharing inventory back and forth, and we can get on the parts locator, and locate who has the part. This is helping some dealers clear out some of their older inventory,” said Ward.

He recommends that you get your vehicle looked at so that if you need a part, they can get a jump start on locating it.

