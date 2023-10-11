Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If West Virginia is known for one thing, it’s caring for the people around us.

A local paramedic took that commitment to the next level and is getting some major national recognition on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Kristi Hadfield, from Belpre, Ohio, is a paramedic in Ritchie County who saved John Cunningham’s life while he was having a heart attack in 2016.

After the incident, the pair stayed in touch through Facebook.

Six years later, John’s daughter, Molly Jones, went into kidney failure and posted online that she needed a kidney transplant to survive.

Kristi did not hesitate to selflessly donate her kidney to Molly, thus saving both father and daughter!

Kristi and Molly will both appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday.

The emotional pair told Jennifer that they have all become “one happy family.”

County officials have ordered a proclamation to make Dec. 27, 2023 Kristi Hadfield Day for her commitment.

You can watch the full interview between them and Jennifer Hudson below and watch the full episode on Wednesday at noon on The CW, digital channel 10.2.

