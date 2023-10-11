Man arrested after car pursuit on Stella Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Parkersburg Police Department, a 2001 Toyota Camry was spotted running two to three stop signs around 8:12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The car’s speed reached up to 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The pursuit lasted approximately three minutes and went on for 0.3 miles.

towards the end of the pursuit the driver took a too-wide turn which caused him to slip on nearby grass into a small above-ground dirt pile on the corner of 44th and Stella Street.

According to Parkersburg P.D., Otis Brewster exited the vehicle with his hands up and did not attempt to flee the scene.

Brewster was processed by Parkersburg Police Department and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, hit and run with vehicle damage, and having no insurance.

