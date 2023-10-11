Marietta Fire Department teaches fire safety to local elementary schools

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association are partnering to celebrate Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-14. This year’s fire campaign, aims to raise awareness about the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, cooking.

Today at Washington Elementary, Marietta Fire Department gathered different classes to teach them about basic fire safety. How to identify a safe exit during a fire, what a fire alarm sounds like, what to do if you catch on fire and other safety precautions.

In many cases it is easier to retain information as a young kid and the firefighters today spoke about how important it was to teach these students fire safety while they were young.

“It’s very important. I know this is my third year doing fire prevention and the kids were taking a lot of the stuff from year to year and a lot of kids say hey I remember you from safety time and you taught me to call 911 or you taught me to feel the door. So, I think it’s very important we start at these young ages,” said Zach Garrett and Roger Lemley.

The Marietta Fire Department will be traveling to other local Marietta schools through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.