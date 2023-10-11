Marietta Fire Department teaches fire safety to local elementary schools

Marietta Fire Department teaches fire safety to local elementary schools
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Division of State Fire Marshal and the National Fire Protection Association are partnering to celebrate Fire Prevention Week,  Oct. 8-14. This year’s fire campaign, aims to raise awareness about the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States, cooking.

Today at Washington Elementary, Marietta Fire Department gathered different classes to teach them about basic fire safety. How to identify a safe exit during a fire, what a fire alarm sounds like, what to do if you catch on fire and other safety precautions.

In many cases it is easier to retain information as a young kid and the firefighters today spoke about how important it was to teach these students fire safety while they were young.

“It’s very important. I know this is my third year doing fire prevention and the kids were taking a lot of the stuff from year to year and a lot of kids say hey I remember you from safety time and you taught me to call 911 or you taught me to feel the door. So, I think it’s very important we start at these young ages,” said Zach Garrett and Roger Lemley.

The Marietta Fire Department will be traveling to other local Marietta schools through the rest of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado
Indiana man charged with child sex crimes in Wood County
Mark Ramsey
Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes
Saint Joseph Landing is discussing the possibility of opening its doors to behavioral health...
Proposed service at St. Joseph Landing concerns residents

Latest News

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him
A car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive.
Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
West Virginia republican candidates got the chance to introduce themselves to the community at...
West Virginia candidates introduce their platforms to Wood County voters at G.O.P. forum
Local paramedic appears on The Jennifer Hudson Show for taking commitment to next level