Obituary: Baker, Erma “E.J.”

Erma “E.J.” Baker, 66, of Vienna, went home to be with the Lord on October 10, 2023.

She was born October 27, 1956, in Richmond, VA, a daughter of the late Aubrey L. Corker and Adaline M. Phillips Corker Russell.

E.J. was a retired teacher after several years of service, which included Joyful Sound Daycare. She was a member of the 19th St. Church of God and was a devoted Christian. E.J. enjoyed riding motorcycles, going to the mountains, loved horses and spending time with her family and being a fur momma to Moe and Olive.

She is survived by her two children, Vanessa Baker and Adam Baker and his wife, Jessica both of Parkersburg; brothers and sisters, Aubrey Corker II, Ernest “Ernie” Corker, Angela Faye DeLaney, Maggie McDuffy and Johnny Corker; special granddaughter, Ciara Carpenter; her fiancé, Kelly Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Baker family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.