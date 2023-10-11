Parkersburg officials recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Council recognized October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month at their regular meeting.

Leaders of The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley spoke about the advantages of hiring people with disabilities. They said having people with disabilities on your team helps you better understand customers with disabilities. They added that it also improves workplace morale and that people with disabilities tend to be more loyal employees.

Arc leaders highlighted statistics that show that a majority of people with developmental disabilities are unemployed.

They emphasized how not all employers employ people with disabilities or treat them equally in the workplace.

The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley’s Melissa Southall said, “Many want to work and have skills to contribute. When they do find employment, they are often paid less money for doing the same work.”

Arc representatives told WTAP that they are finishing up their elevator this week, making their building more accessible.

Also at city council, a statement was read, expressing the city’s solidarity with Israel in light of the Hamas attacks over the weekend. It was written by the mayor on behalf of the city, encouraging the West Virginia Congressional Delegation to provide Israel with support.

