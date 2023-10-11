Recent vandalism at Worthington Ball Fields

The vandalism is taking a toll on the work the board is trying to do to the fields.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Worthington Ball Fields were vandalized Monday night.

This most recent vandalism is just one of several incidents that occurred since this past winter.

Vandals spray-painted motion lights and security cameras Monday.

Over the past few months, vandals have also broken into the concession stand and equipment shed, damaged the tractors, and much more.

Worthington Ball Fields Board Member Wes Riffle shares how the vandalism impacts the teams.

“We have had to constantly divert energies that could have been used towards the youth programs that we have down here. We have had to re-divert our energies and finances elsewhere to make repairs to buildings to try and fix things that have been damaged, constantly,” said Riffle.

Riffle asks that if you have any information on who may be behind the vandalism; reach out to Parkersburg Police Department.

