Turned over truck closes on-ramp

By Henry Grof and Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The on-ramp to State Route 7 south from Route 339 is closed due to a turned over truck carrying timber.

The call came in just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11th, 2023. According to Trooper Reynolds, the truck was traveling south on route 339. Trooper Reynolds said it appears to have turned over when making the turn onto the on-ramp to US 50 West and State Route 7.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Investigative Unit is on the way to inspect the truck to determine the factors that led to the rollover.

