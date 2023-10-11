Two-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – A crash between a car and motorcycle in Marietta sent one person to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Davis Avenue and Muskingum Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The driver of the motorcycle sustained injuries and was hospitalized. The car sustained heavy front-end damage but no one in the car was seriously injured.

Traffic at the intersection of Davis and Muskingum was backed up. Law enforcement was maintaining traffic flow.

The condition of the motorcyclist is currently unknown.

First responders from the Marietta Police Department, Marietta Fire Department, and Marietta EMS responded to the scene.

