Units respond to Doddridge County explosion

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Multiple units responded to an explosion in Doddridge County.

The explosion occurred at an oil well on Hughes River Road, according to an official with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the explosion occurred around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

First responders have contained the situation and Hughes River Road is currently blocked off.

No one was injured in the explosion.

