Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County voters will consider renewing a children services levy in the November 7 general election.

The levy put in place five years ago helps the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services pay for the care and placement of foster children in the county.

The levy is based on assessed property value, with taxpayers chipping in $19,000/$100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value for five years.

Washington County Department of Job and Family Services Social Services Administrator Alice Stewart said the levy brings in nearly $900,000 a year. Stewart said losing that funding wouldn’t be good for the county’s foster children. “It would be devastating,” Stewart said. “I mean, we are going to spend probably more than $4 million in 2023 on caring for foster children who are residents of Washington County, but unfortunately have to be placed throughout the whole state of Ohio. It’s very expensive to care for them.”

Stewart says the children services levy helps pay foster parents their per diem to take care of foster children, among other expenses related to foster care.

