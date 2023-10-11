Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots

Washington County voters will consider renewing a children services levy in the November 7 general election.
Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots
Washington County Children Services levy renewal to appear on Nov. ballots(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County voters will consider renewing a children services levy in the November 7 general election.

The levy put in place five years ago helps the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services pay for the care and placement of foster children in the county.

The levy is based on assessed property value, with taxpayers chipping in $19,000/$100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value for five years.

Washington County Department of Job and Family Services Social Services Administrator Alice Stewart said the levy brings in nearly $900,000 a year. Stewart said losing that funding wouldn’t be good for the county’s foster children. “It would be devastating,” Stewart said. “I mean, we are going to spend probably more than $4 million in 2023 on caring for foster children who are residents of Washington County, but unfortunately have to be placed throughout the whole state of Ohio. It’s very expensive to care for them.”

Stewart says the children services levy helps pay foster parents their per diem to take care of foster children, among other expenses related to foster care.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ in ICU, daughter says
Units respond to Doddridge County explosion
Leopoldo Pineda-Salgado
Indiana man charged with child sex crimes in Wood County
Mark Ramsey
Wood County man arrested for active warrant, drug crimes
Saint Joseph Landing is discussing the possibility of opening its doors to behavioral health...
Proposed service at St. Joseph Landing concerns residents

Latest News

How the auto strike is impacting repair shops
Effects of auto strike on local shops
Generic police lights
Car struck bull on Staunton Turnpike
Deputy injured in pursuit, struggle
Man arrested after car pursuit on Stella Street
Fire safety week is a holiday celebrated across Ohio.
Marietta Fire Department teaches fire safety to local elementary schools