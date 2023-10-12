Annual Wood County Economic Development meeting held

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Development Authority and the Parkersburg-Wood County Area Development Corporation hosted their joint Annual Meeting Wednesday evening at the Parkersburg Country Club.

Development Authority Board members were joined by members of the public to hear updates on economic development in Wood County and hear from a keynote speaker, site selector Paige Webster. Webster discussed how businesses select sites for projects and how communities can make themselves more appealing to businesses.

Development Authority Executive Director Lindsay Piersol talked about the latest developments in Wood County.

Piersol said one barrier that prevents companies from setting up shop in Wood County and bringing new jobs and revenue to the area is the lack of a statewide site readiness program. This would be a resource letting companies know what properties in the state are ripe for development. “Every contiguous state to West Virginia does have a site readiness program, and they all have a number of certified sites, so that’s what we’re up against,” Piersol said.

Piersol also highlighted recent economic development wins, like the opening of Discovery World on Market and West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s acquisition of property at Ohio Valley University’s old campus to build a new technology center.

Piersol said the Development Authority has three major projects underway that likely won’t be announced until next year.

